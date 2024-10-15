Eagles' Nick Sirianni Clarifies Why He Brought Children to Presser After Win vs. Browns
When a football team's coach jaws at his own team's fans during a win, things are generally not going well for that football team.
Indeed, the Philadelphia Eagles have started 2024 a sluggish 3-2 two years removed from an NFC title. On Sunday, as the Eagles edged out an abysmal Cleveland Browns team 20–16 to get back over .500, Sirianni briefly lost his cool.
Already unpopular in the City of Brotherly Love—is any coach ever popular there?—Sirianni somehow attracted further criticism by bringing his children to his postgame press conference, with some suggesting he was using them as human shields.
Sirianni denied that suggestion Tuesday morning.
"After a win my kids love going up on that press conference with me," Sirianni told WIP-FM in Philadelphia. "I've learned in this game that it's hard to win and you have to appreciate the wins. My only intention is my love for my family and wanting them to share that moment with me."
There appears a certain pointlessness to picking on a coach for showcasing his family, but the fact this is even a discussion shows something needs to change in Philadelphia—fast.