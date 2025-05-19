Eagles Make Decision on Nick Sirianni's Future After Super Bowl Run
In 2024, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Siranni made fans forget his team's relative dud in 2023 by winning the sport's biggest prize.
Now, he's being rewarded for it.
The Eagles are giving Sirianni a long-term contract extension, they announced Monday morning.
"Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago," Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a team statement. "His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."
Hired before the 2021 season after a three-year stint as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator, Sirianni is 48–20 in four seasons with the Eagles. He is already fourth in franchise history in wins and likely to move into third this season; his .706 winning percentage is first among Philadelphia coaches with more than two games under their belts.
The Eagles are scheduled to open their 2025 season on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.