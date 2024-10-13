SI

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Roasted by NFL Fans Over Wild New Haircut After Bye Week

Andy Nesbitt

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles host the Browns in Week 6.
Nick Sirianni and the Eagles host the Browns in Week 6. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in action in Week 6 after enjoying a bye week following an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Nick Sirianni's team is hosting the struggling Cleveland Browns on Sunday in what should be a perfect bounce-back game for the 2-2 Eagles.

Speaking of Sirianni, the fourth-year head coach has had Eagles fans ripping him over the collapse at the end of last season and the slow start to this season.

The 43-year-old has a new look after the bye week, as he shaved his head.

Check this out:

NFL fans were not feeling the coach's new hairdo.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL