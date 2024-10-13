Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Roasted by NFL Fans Over Wild New Haircut After Bye Week
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in action in Week 6 after enjoying a bye week following an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Nick Sirianni's team is hosting the struggling Cleveland Browns on Sunday in what should be a perfect bounce-back game for the 2-2 Eagles.
Speaking of Sirianni, the fourth-year head coach has had Eagles fans ripping him over the collapse at the end of last season and the slow start to this season.
The 43-year-old has a new look after the bye week, as he shaved his head.
Check this out:
NFL fans were not feeling the coach's new hairdo.
