SI

Eagles Offense Could Be Without Key Pro Bowler in NFC Title Game vs. Commanders

Cam Jurgens started 16 games for Philadelphia this season, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Mike Kadlick

Jurgens has taken over for Jason Kelce as the Eagles starting center this season.
Jurgens has taken over for Jason Kelce as the Eagles starting center this season. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, they could be without one of their top players on offense.

According to multiple reports, starting center Cam Jurgens won't be able to go on Sunday afternoon due to a back injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week—but was a limited participant on Friday. Jurgens started 16 games for the Eagles this season, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

While he reportedly won't start, Jurgens was made active for Sunday's contest. He's likely available in case of an emergency situation.

With Jurgens possibly out, the Eagles are set to slide Landon Dickerson from left guard to center. They'd slide second-year reserve Tyler Steen at left guard in Dickerson's place.

"Dickerson has played a little center in the NFL," wrote Eagles reporter Jeff McLane on X (formerly Twitter). "7 snaps this year, 35 last year—but it was his primary position at Alabama his senior season." Dickerson was a Unanimous All-American center for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

As a contingency plan for Jurgens, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported that Dickerson took all the first-team snaps at center during Thursday's practice. He now gets the start in the biggest game of the season.

The NFC championship game between the Eagles and the Commanders kicks off at 3:00 p.m. EST from Lincoln Financial Field.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL