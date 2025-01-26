Eagles Offense Could Be Without Key Pro Bowler in NFC Title Game vs. Commanders
When the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, they could be without one of their top players on offense.
According to multiple reports, starting center Cam Jurgens won't be able to go on Sunday afternoon due to a back injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week—but was a limited participant on Friday. Jurgens started 16 games for the Eagles this season, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
While he reportedly won't start, Jurgens was made active for Sunday's contest. He's likely available in case of an emergency situation.
With Jurgens possibly out, the Eagles are set to slide Landon Dickerson from left guard to center. They'd slide second-year reserve Tyler Steen at left guard in Dickerson's place.
"Dickerson has played a little center in the NFL," wrote Eagles reporter Jeff McLane on X (formerly Twitter). "7 snaps this year, 35 last year—but it was his primary position at Alabama his senior season." Dickerson was a Unanimous All-American center for the Crimson Tide in 2020.
As a contingency plan for Jurgens, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported that Dickerson took all the first-team snaps at center during Thursday's practice. He now gets the start in the biggest game of the season.
The NFC championship game between the Eagles and the Commanders kicks off at 3:00 p.m. EST from Lincoln Financial Field.