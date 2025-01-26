Eagles vs. Commanders Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
We’ve got an NFC East showdown on the line for the conference championship with the seasoned Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the upstart Washington Commanders.
It’s not all that common for division rivals to face off with one another in the conference championship (this will be the ninth occurrence over the last 40 years). The structure of NFL playoff qualification makes it somewhat prohibitive since only one team from every division is guaranteed to get into the postseason. Beyond the division winners, there are three wild card entrants. Until recently, there were only two, so the prospect of more such conference championship matches between familiar divisional foes could become more frequent.
Philadelphia was largely expected to get here. They have a Pro Bowl quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and offseason addition Saquon Barkley just had his most prolific season yet, threatening to break the record for rushing yards in a single season. The Commanders, on the other hand, have surprised the NFL, winning a number of close games off clutch performances from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Washington’s 12–5 record was well earned, as proven by their eight wins coming in games decided by seven or fewer points this season. Only the Chiefs won more (10) of such games. Seemingly, that experience has led to a battle-tested team having now knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shocking the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on the road.
The winner of the NFC Championship will earn the daunting task of trying to beat either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. So while a victory will be sweet for either team, it'll be just the beginning of their hardest work of the season.
With so much on the line, and Philadelphia known for being such a passionate sports city, how much is it to get in and see this one?
Cheapest Tickets for Eagles vs. Commanders
The cheapest ticket to get in to Sunday's showdown in South Philadelphia is a whopping $793 on secondary markets as of this post's writing, and that's for standing room only seating.
Most of the available lowest-priced tickets on ticket sale aggregator SeatGeek are closer to $875, though. These are for the worst seats in the house, upper corners or high up in Lincoln Financial Field's south endzone second deck. Tickets in the smaller north endzone are above the four-figure threshold and don't come with the views of the Philly skyline popping out like many of the south endzone do.
Fans looking for tickets in the upper sections around the 50-yard line will have to pony up about $1,300-1,500 on most secondary markets.
Most Expensive Tickets for Eagles vs. Commanders
With the get-in price already nearing $1,000 or more, one can expect the closest seats in the house to come at a major cost. As of this post's writing, tickets right on the sidelines are anywhere from $2,300-$3,800+. Fans looking to be close to the field but not necessarily right on a sideline can get end zone and corner seats for $1,200-$1,600, making such seats an attractive option for fans interested in the atmosphere more than optimal visibility.