Eagles-Packers Officiating Crew Decide to Only Call Falsest of False Starts on ‘MNF'
The tush push isn't the only short yardage play where offensive lineman can get a head start. During the first quarter of Monday's Eagles-Packers game Green Bay lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one. Without the aid of a push, Packers quarterback Jordan Love dove forward to pick up the first down.
The only problem was the left tackle and left guard both jumped the snap. Or, at least it should have been a problem, but the officials ignored both false starts.
Matt LaFleur's feelings must have been quite mixed after seeing that.
Not to be outdone, the Eagles then got away with a multiple false starts by multiple lineman on their first tush push of the game. On their first possession of the game Jalen Hurts lined up under center and both of the Eagles guards dove forward before the snap. Again, the officials completely ignored multiple violations despite the fact that both guards had their heads on the other side of the line of scrimmage before the ball moved.
No one was called for a false start until later in the drive when Jordan Mailata jumped because he thought one of the Packers moved. It was such an obvious penalty that the officials had no choice but to throw a flag as he wandered across the line of scrimmage pointing at a defender who wasn't anywhere near him.
At least now we know what the Eagles have to do to get called for a false start.