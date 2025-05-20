Packers Submit Revised Tush Push Proposal for Voting Ahead of NFL Owners Meeting
After a vote to ban the "Tush Push" was tabled at the NFL league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. last month, team owners are set to officially tally up on said ban at another gathering in Eagan, Minn. this week.
Amid last month's tabling, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Falcons CEO Rich McKay proposed that owners review and discuss the language of the NFL's pre-2005 rule—which made pushing and pulling teammates illegal—prior to voting. That review has now seemingly taken place, seeing as, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have since submitted a proposal featuring revised language.
Here's a look:
As Rapoport notes, the proposal takes the rule back to what it was until 2005. Additionally, assisting a runner in said fashion would result in a loss of 10 yards.
The innovative quarterback sneak—made popular by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles—has become a polarizing concept laced with supposed injury concerns, as well as questions as to whether it's a "football play."
We'll wait and see if the ban, which is set to be voted on between Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately passes.