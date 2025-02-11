Eagles Player Quietly Makes Wild NFL History With Third Straight Super Bowl Win
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Though the Chiefs failed to make that history as they were dominated 40–22 by the Eagles, one player quietly did win a third straight Super Bowl—Eagles offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.
Kinnard, who was the Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick in 2022, won two Super Bowls with Kansas City in 2022 and '23 before joining the Eagles last offseason. During his time in Kansas City, Kinnard played in just one game as a rookie and did not take a single snap his sophomore season, but still received two Super Bowl rings.
With the Eagles, Kinnard did make his first regular season start during the final week of the regular season when Philadelphia rested most of their starters. He appeared in two games for the Eagles this season.
Kinnard joins former All-Pro linebacker Ken Norton Jr. as one of just two players to win three straight Super Bowls. Norton previously won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and a third straight with the San Francisco 49ers from 1993 to '95. Norton Jr. has won a total of four Super Bowls during his combined careers as a player and coach, winning a fourth as the Seattle Seahawks' linebackers coach in 2013.
Unlike Norton Jr., Kinnard is the first player in NFL history to start his career by winning three straight Super Bowls, an experience he admits has "spoiled" him.