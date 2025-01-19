Eagles Players Cleverly Assist Jake Elliott by Clearing Snow Before Field Goal Attempt
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams squared off in wintry showdown on Sunday, battling not only each other, but the snow as well.
After failing a Tush Push during the fourth quarter, the Eagles summoned kicker Jake Elliott onto the field for a chip shot field goal, and he received an important assist from his teammates prior to getting set for the kick.
Multiple players could be seen wiping away snow from the area which Elliott was set to kick from, helping to eliminate any possibility of the snow interfering with the field goal attempt.
NBC announcer Mike Tirico explained that the move was a legal one, though players are not allowed to use their towels to clear the snow, only their hands. As such, the group of players could be seen bending over and shoveling snow with their hands before Elliott lined up.
It ended up paying dividends for the team. Elliott was able to overcome the snow and Philadelphia was able to tack on three points to their lead to make it a 19–15 game.