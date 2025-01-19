SI

Eagles Players Cleverly Assist Jake Elliott by Clearing Snow Before Field Goal Attempt

Karl Rasmussen

Philadelphia Eagles players clear a spot in the snow for Jake Elliott to attempt a field goal vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles players clear a spot in the snow for Jake Elliott to attempt a field goal vs. the Los Angeles Rams / Screenshot via Sky Sports NFL
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams squared off in wintry showdown on Sunday, battling not only each other, but the snow as well.

After failing a Tush Push during the fourth quarter, the Eagles summoned kicker Jake Elliott onto the field for a chip shot field goal, and he received an important assist from his teammates prior to getting set for the kick.

Multiple players could be seen wiping away snow from the area which Elliott was set to kick from, helping to eliminate any possibility of the snow interfering with the field goal attempt.

NBC announcer Mike Tirico explained that the move was a legal one, though players are not allowed to use their towels to clear the snow, only their hands. As such, the group of players could be seen bending over and shoveling snow with their hands before Elliott lined up.

It ended up paying dividends for the team. Elliott was able to overcome the snow and Philadelphia was able to tack on three points to their lead to make it a 19–15 game.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL