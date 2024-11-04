Eagles Players React to Saquon Barkley's Superhuman Hurdle vs. Jaguars
Saquon Barkley wowed NFL fans when he evaded a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an incredible and unique reverse hurdle, which saw him vault over the defender before he was eventually brought down.
After the game, which the Eagles won 28–23, head coach Nick Sirianni as well as many of Barkley's teammates expressed their disbelief over his mind-bending moves on the ground.
"It was the best play I've ever seen," said Sirianni in his postgame press conference. "What I think is so cool, there's going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia... trying to make that play and talking about that play and like simulating that play as they play backyard football, peewee football. They ain't gonna be able to make it."
"I've never in my life, ever seen a man do that. I don't even know how you plan that in your head. I don't even know how you think of that. I've never seen a man jump that high at the weight he is and the size he is. It was just incredible. Probably one of the best plays I've seen in my life," said safety Sydney Brown.
"Crazy, I ain't never seen nothing like it," added DeVonta Smith.
On the play in question, Barkley evaded a tackle from Devin Lloyd with a devastating spin move. In an instant, and with his back to the next defender, Barkley lept up and over the incoming tackle from Jarrian Jones.
NFL fans had expressed their amazement with Barkley's move, but to hear his own teammates hype up the run to such a degree showcases just how impressive and difficult the hurdle really was.