Eagles Players Had Inspiring Reaction to Nick Sirianni’s Postgame Demand
Things looked a little bleak for the Philadelphia Eagles after a 2-2 start to the 2024 season. Fans were calling for head coach Nick Sirianni to be fired and the team looked a little lost without its longtime leader, Jason Kelce, around anymore.
Well, things have changed in a hurry as the 10-2 Eagles have now won eight straight games and are just one back of the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC.
Their latest win was a big one on Sunday as they beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19, on the road. The Eagles shared Sirianni's postgame speech and one part really had fans fired up.
Check out the positive reaction the players had when Sirianni told them they would be working on Monday:
They seem pretty locked in, which fans loved to see: