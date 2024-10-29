Eagles Post Heavily Edited DeVonta Smith Clip on Social Media
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 in Week 8. DeVonta Smith caught six balls for 85 yards including a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts that put the Eagles in front for good late in the third quarter.
Late Monday night the Eagles posted a video of that touchdown on social media that included Smith's celebration and everything he said to himself, his teammates, fans and anyone else who would listen in the immediate aftermath of the score.
The captions were a bit complicated.
Some of those swear words early in the clip are easy to figure out but by the 18-second mark it's all bleeps and [CENSORED].
Having won three straight games the Eagles are now 5-2 and in great position to fight the Washington Commanders for the NFC East title. Do plays like this make them tough to beat?
You better [CENSORED] believe it.