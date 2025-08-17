Eagles Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for John Metchie III
The Philadelphia Eagles made quite a splash on Sunday afternoon, trading for wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
Metchie, a former national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide, was a second-round draft pick of the Texans in 2022 and, after being diagnosed with leukemia ahead of his rookie season, tallied career highs in catches (24) and yards (257) in 2024.
He now joins an Eagles team fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs that's looking to repeat as champions in 2025. Here's a look at Philly's updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the addition of John Metchie III:
Eagles Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading For John Metchie III
Eagles Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading For John Metchie III
WR
WR
WR
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Jahan Dotson
Johnny Wilson
Terrance Marshall
John Metchie III
Elijah Cooks
Giles Jackson
Ainias Smith
Darius Cooper
Ife Adeyi
Avery Williams
Taylor Morin