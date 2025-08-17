SI

Eagles Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for John Metchie III

Philly added some depth to their pass-catching corps on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick

John Metchie III was traded to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
/ Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles made quite a splash on Sunday afternoon, trading for wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.

Metchie, a former national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide, was a second-round draft pick of the Texans in 2022 and, after being diagnosed with leukemia ahead of his rookie season, tallied career highs in catches (24) and yards (257) in 2024.

He now joins an Eagles team fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs that's looking to repeat as champions in 2025. Here's a look at Philly's updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the addition of John Metchie III:

Eagles Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading For John Metchie III

Ife Adeyi
A.J. Brown
Elijah Cooks
Darius Cooper
Jahan Dotson
Giles Jackson
Terrance Marshall
John Metchie III
Taylor Morin
Ainias Smith
DeVonta Smith
Avery Williams
Johnny Wilson

Eagles Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading For John Metchie III

WR

WR

WR

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Jahan Dotson

Johnny Wilson

Terrance Marshall

John Metchie III

Elijah Cooks

Giles Jackson

Ainias Smith

Darius Cooper

Ife Adeyi

Avery Williams

Taylor Morin






