Eagles Return Walk-Off Blocked FG for the Wildest Backdoor Cover of the NFL Season
The Philadelphia Eagles just pulled off an incredible comeback, and a lot of bettors will be thrilled.
Philly trailed the Los Angeles Rams 26-7 early in the third quarter and managed to come all the way back to take a 27-26 lead with 1:48 to go. But the Eagles weren't done yet.
The Rams managed to drive the ball to Philadelphia's 26-yard line and lined up for a 44-yard field goal to win the game with three seconds left that would have won them the game. The Eagles had other plans. They broke through the line on the attempt and blocked the kick, then nose tackle Jordan Davis recovered the ball and chugged 61 yards into the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. It gave the Eagles a 33-26 win.
While that was a fun way for a game to end, there was a deeper story here. The final line for the game was Eagles -3.5, for people who care about such things. Davis's big return swung the result into an incredible backdoor cover for Philadelphia.
Fans on the winning side of the bet celebrated their astounding turn of fortune.
Tons of money changed hands based on that return. While the winners were excited, that was definitely a bad beat for a lot of people.