Eagles Reveal Pictures of Dazzling Super Bowl LIX Rings
The Super Bowl LIX winning Philadelphia Eagles revealed their championship rings on Friday night. And, they did not disappoint.
The Eagles held a Super Bowl ring ceremony on Friday night, then the social media team posted photos of the dazzling diamond rings, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, shortly after for the world to see. The front of the ring shows the franchise's two Lombardi Trophies behind the Eagles' mascot. The words "World Champions" surround the image.
One of the two sides of the rings has the Eagles logo along with the Super Bowl LIX ending score—the Eagles winning 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The other side has the player's name and number on it with Lincoln Financial Field detailed in the background. The Eagles posted photos of quarterback Jalen Hurts's ring, for example, which includes his "MVP" title on it.
The words "Tough, Detailed, Together" are engraved inside the ring above the Eagles' final scores from all their playoff games this past season. The 145 total points they scored in the postseason were highlighted here as well.
Arguably the coolest part of the ring, though, is the "wing" feature that pops out in the front of the ring. From the side, it looks like two Eagles wings pop out on the sides, covered in diamonds of course, and the Eagles' iconic green color. The phrase "You can't be great without the greatness of others" is engraved inside the wings.
NFL teams continue to make each year's Super Bowl rings even more incredible and jaw-dropping than the last.