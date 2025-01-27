Eagles Roasted Commanders Fans After NFC Title Game for Messing With Rocky Statue
The famous Rocky Balboa statue located outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art has become something of a target for visiting football fans to "vandalize" prior to playoff games against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fans of opposing teams have taken it upon themselves to dress Rocky in their side's gear before big games, though it's often gone unfavorably for those who partake in the practice. That was once again the case for Sunday's NFC championship, before which a Washington Commanders fan dressed the statue in some maroon and gold gear.
After the Eagles dropped an NFL conference championship record 55 points against their rivals, the franchise's social media team trolled Commanders fans on X.
"It never ends well," wrote the team, while providing photo evidence of past instances of the statue being dressed in the gear of teams that were eventually eliminated by Philadelphia.
Rocky was dressed in Minnesota Vikings gear prior to an Eagles' 38–7 win in the conference championship after the 2017 season. A similar outcome occurred against the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Commanders fans were the latest to try and fail to use the Rocky statue as a means of getting in Philadelphia's head, and now their season is over.