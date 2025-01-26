Eagles Make NFL History During Beatdown of Commanders in NFC Championship
Following a rout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound for the second time in three years and the third time since the 2017 NFL season.
Sunday's NFC championship was a lopsided blowout during which the Eagles made NFL history. Philadelphia's offense racked up a staggering 55 points in the win, the most ever in a conference championship game.
The previous record was held by the 1990 Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Raiders 51–3 in the AFC championship to reach Super Bowl XXV. More recently, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers put up 49 points against the Arizona Cardinals in order to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 50.
Philadelphia's rushing attack was simply too much for Washington to handle on Sunday. They racked up 229 yards on the ground as a team and scored seven total rushing touchdowns, with contributions from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, who had three TDs apiece, as well as Will Shipley. It's just the sixth time in franchise history they've rushed for 200+ yards in a playoff game, and the second time in as many weeks after putting up 285 against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
The 55 points were the second most by an Eagles playoff team in franchise history. They were just three points shy of the franchise record 58 points the team scored against the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round back in 1995.