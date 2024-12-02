Eagles Rookie Had Great Breakdown of His Huge Tackle of Derrick Henry That Went Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles got a huge win on the road Sunday, beating Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19. The Eagles have now won eight straight games and at 10-2 sit a game behind the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC.
While Saquon Barkley had another MVP-caliber performance with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown, a play by one the team's rookies had fans in awe.
In case you missed it, 21-year-old cornerback Cooper DeJean had a highlight-reel tackle of Derrick Henry midway through the fourth quarter, picking up the legendary running back and slamming him to the ground.
This never happens to Henry, who has grown used to being the one handing out punishing hits:
DeJean, who played college football at Iowa and was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of April's draft, had fun breaking that down after the game:
“I didn’t expect to fully pick him up and put him on the ground," the rookie said. "It kind of just happened like that. I was just trying to do my job, run through him and make the tackle.
"He’s a big dude, I felt it for sure. Luckily he was just turning around so he didn’t see me coming. I was able to sneak up on him and make the tackle.”
That's certainly a moment DeJean will never forget.