Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Exits Game vs. Giants Early After Injuring Groin

A huge day for the all-world running back ended prematurely.

Saquon Barkley dominated the Giants Sunday before exiting.
Saquon Barkley dominated the Giants Sunday before exiting.
For much of Sunday's game between the Giants and Eagles, Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley had his way—until injury intervened.

Barkley exited the game after hurting his groin and was ruled questionable to return, the Eagles said Sunday afternoon; he did not end up doing so. The injury ended a day where Barkley ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries, and the Eagles won 38–20.

The game itself constituted a much-needed confidence boost for Barkley, whose numbers have slipped a bit from his transcendent 2024; he entered Sunday with 369 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 135 receiving yards and a touchdown.

In '24, Barkley ran for 2,005 yards, threatening the all-time NFL record and winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Philadelphia—the NFC East leader—has a bye week forthcoming before it heads west for a Monday Night Football clash with the Packers.

