NFL Fans Couldn't Believe Eagles-Jaguars Refs Didn't Overturn Saquon Barkley Fumble
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemed down and out against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but in a shocking turn of events they quickly found themselves within one score.
In what was a controversial decision from the officiating crew, refrees opted against overturning a Saquon Barkley fumble which the Jaguars defense scooped up and brought back for a touchdown.
Barkley appeared to get tripped up by a defender, causing him to go to the ground where he then lost the football. The Eagles and Barkley seemed to think the play was over, but Jacksonville's defense was playing until the whistle was blown, as Travon Walker brought the live ball to the end zone for six points.
On review, despite Barkley's ankle getting grabbed by Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller, officials determined that he didn't go down by contact, and opted to uphold the ruling of a fumble.
Having had been trailing 22–8, the defensive touchdown instantly brought life back into the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Eagles were left scratching their heads after the decision from the refs.
CBS's NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore offered his thoughts on the situation, admitting he was surprised by the decision from the refs.
Much like the Philadelphia offense, NFL fans were also confused as to how Barkley wasn't considered down by contact, raising their concerns with the officiating.