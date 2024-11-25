Eagles' Saquon Barkley Enters Rare Air With Record-Setting Rushing Night vs. Rams
Have a night, Saquon Barkley.
In the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 37–14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, the 27-year-old running back put together—without question—the best statistical game of his NFL career.
Averaging 9.8 yards per carry, Barkley ran 26 times for a career-high 255 yards—a number good for ninth most all-time in a game in NFL history. His 255 yards on the night are just 41 yards shy of Adrian Peterson's single-game record of 296, set in 2007.
Barkley also added four catches for 47 yards on the night, putting his all-purpose total at 302 yards—also a career-best. His previous high? A 279-yard performance against Washington in 2019.
Through the Eagles' first 11 games, Barkley has now rushed for 1,362 yards, his most ever in a single season. For context on just how insane that is, Philadelphia still has six more games to play this year.
I bet the New York Giants wish they had a guy like that.
Now sitting at 9-2 on the season, the Eagles are headed to Baltimore next weekend for a 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff against the 7-4 Ravens.