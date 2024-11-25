SI

Eagles' Saquon Barkley Enters Rare Air With Record-Setting Rushing Night vs. Rams

Barkley ran for 255 yards on 26 carries against the Rams on Sunday night.
Have a night, Saquon Barkley.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 37–14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, the 27-year-old running back put together—without question—the best statistical game of his NFL career.

Averaging 9.8 yards per carry, Barkley ran 26 times for a career-high 255 yards—a number good for ninth most all-time in a game in NFL history. His 255 yards on the night are just 41 yards shy of Adrian Peterson's single-game record of 296, set in 2007.

Barkley also added four catches for 47 yards on the night, putting his all-purpose total at 302 yards—also a career-best. His previous high? A 279-yard performance against Washington in 2019.

Through the Eagles' first 11 games, Barkley has now rushed for 1,362 yards, his most ever in a single season. For context on just how insane that is, Philadelphia still has six more games to play this year.

I bet the New York Giants wish they had a guy like that.

Now sitting at 9-2 on the season, the Eagles are headed to Baltimore next weekend for a 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff against the 7-4 Ravens.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

