Eagles' Social Media Team Debuts Cheeky New Nickname for 'Tush Push' Play
The Philadelphia Eagles' social media team had a bit of fun with their offense's signature play during the season-opening game Friday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Since the two teams kicked off the season at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Eagles' social accounts used a bit of Brazilian influence to rename coach Nick Sirianni's favorite play in short-yardage situations.
The "Tush Push?" That was so 2023. Introducing the, uh, "Brazilian Butt Lift."
Call it the "Tush Push," the "Brotherly Shove" or the "Brazilian Butt Lift," there was plenty of doubt entering the season if the Eagles could continue converting in short-yardage situations without former center Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement in the offseason. It didn't aid the offensive line concerns, either, when new center Cam Jurgens botched a snap to quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter that resulted in a turnover.
However, the Eagles converted that third-and-1 play that was shared to social media. On the very next play, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scored his second touchdown of the game on an 11-yard rush into the end zone.
The Eagles trailed the Packers 19–17 at halftime and opened a 24–19 lead in the first minute of the second half.