Eagles Suffered Biggest Drop in NFLPA Report Card Rankings Despite Super Bowl Win

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to team owner Jeffrey Lurie during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to team owner Jeffrey Lurie during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles may have won Super Bowl LIX, but they suffered a significant drop in an important area.

The NFLPA released its annual team report cards on Wednesday, and of all the teams in the NFL, Philadelphia suffered the biggest overall drop and saw its grades drop in every category.

The Eagles finished 22nd out of 32 teams in the league and had some embarrassing numbers. They finished 27th in the treatment of players' families, receiving a C-. Additionally, they finished 30th in team travel with an F. The team's locker room received a D+ and finished 25th, while its nutritionist/dietician ranked 28th with a B-. Perhaps most surprisingly for a team that won the Super Bowl, its strength coaches ranked 28th.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was given an A- by the players but ranked 18th overall, while the team's ownership received a B and ranked 16th.

The NFLPA's summary of the Eagles wasn't as negative as things would seem saying, "Players remain optimistic that things will improve. When asked what the team currently does best, players shared that team leadership listens to their feedback and prioritizes improvements."

We'll see if a Super Bowl title helps improve things in Philly.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

