Eagles Suffered Biggest Drop in NFLPA Report Card Rankings Despite Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles may have won Super Bowl LIX, but they suffered a significant drop in an important area.
The NFLPA released its annual team report cards on Wednesday, and of all the teams in the NFL, Philadelphia suffered the biggest overall drop and saw its grades drop in every category.
The Eagles finished 22nd out of 32 teams in the league and had some embarrassing numbers. They finished 27th in the treatment of players' families, receiving a C-. Additionally, they finished 30th in team travel with an F. The team's locker room received a D+ and finished 25th, while its nutritionist/dietician ranked 28th with a B-. Perhaps most surprisingly for a team that won the Super Bowl, its strength coaches ranked 28th.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was given an A- by the players but ranked 18th overall, while the team's ownership received a B and ranked 16th.
The NFLPA's summary of the Eagles wasn't as negative as things would seem saying, "Players remain optimistic that things will improve. When asked what the team currently does best, players shared that team leadership listens to their feedback and prioritizes improvements."
We'll see if a Super Bowl title helps improve things in Philly.