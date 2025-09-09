Eagles Acquiring RB Tank Bigsby in Trade With Jaguars
The Eagles are acquiring running back Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jaguars, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. ESPN's Adam Schefter soon followed up with news of Jacksonville's return: 2026 fifth and sixth-round picks.
Bigsby logged five carries for 12 yards in Sunday's opener vs. the Panthers. Last season was the best of his so-far brief career, when he logged a total of 766 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games played.
Jacksonville selected Bigsby out of Auburn in the third round of the 2023 draft. In Philadelphia, he'll join a room anchored by standout Saquon Barkley and RB2 Will Shipley, who suffered a rib injury in Thursday's game vs. the Cowboys.
Notably, Brooks Kubena, Eagles beat writer for The Athletic, said this trade is not related to Shipley's injury, "to my understanding." Rather, the team is interested in Bigsby's "effectiveness as a kickoff returner," Kubena alleged, "a role they've been exploring."