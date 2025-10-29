Eagles Trade WR for Jets CB Michael Carter II Ahead of NFL Deadline
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is dealing once again.
With less than one week until the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, Roseman and the Eagles are trading receiver John Metchie III and a sixth-round pick to the Jets for cornerback Michael Carter II and a seventh-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As Schefter points out, the trade for Carter allows the Eagles to play Cooper DeJean at outside corner since Carter is a strong slot cornerback. Carter, a 2021 fifth-round pick, signed a three–year, $30.75 million extension prior to the 2024 season, which made him the league's highest-paid slot cornerback at the time.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carter even was willing to erase the $5 million guaranteed for injury in his 2026 contract year to complete the trade.
Meanwhile, Metchie, a 2022 second-round pick by the Texans, heads to New York after catching four passes for 18 yards so far this season for the Eagles. After missing his rookie season with Houston due to acute promyelocytic leukemia, Metchie caught 40 passes for 412 yards and a touchdown over the 2023 and ’24 seasons. He was traded to Philadelphia in August, and is now getting traded for the second time this year.