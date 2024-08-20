Eagles Training Camp Takeaways: Team Looks Ready to Rebound From 2023 Collapse
I spent a little time with some Philadelphia Eagles folks as they readied for their second preseason game, on the road against the New England Patriots. Here’s what I took away from seeing them …
• No one said this to me explicitly, but it’s very clear to me that, after the way last year ended, the Eagles’ staff started looking for ways to recapture the special mix that existed between the coaches and players, and within the group of players themselves, during the 2022 Super Bowl run. And through a whole bunch of team-building, there’s been progress—to the point that last Wednesday, the day before the game in Foxborough, coach Nick Sirianni addressed the team on the topic, saying how happy he is with where the group is as a collective. It’s apparent, too, in the selfless way the team practices, how the players are genuinely happy for each others’ successes and celebrate together, and how they help each other in their work. One cool example I heard was Saquon Barkley volunteering to take part in a tackling drill, one that wouldn’t do much for him, but helped his defensive teammates out. All of which is good for a crew trying to wash the taste of a 1–5 finish out of its mouth.
• A.J. Brown’s been at the head of the line in that regard, and also in the way he’s played. He’s always been exceptionally big, strong, tough and sure-handed for his position. This year, he came back in great shape, looking fast and agile, and like he’ll be a load to deal with as the Eagles’ top option in the passing game. With DeVonta Smith now also signed long term, perhaps the biggest question left on offense is who the third receiver will be. The answer could come by committee with Parris Cambpell, John Ross and Johnny Wilson all vying for snaps in that role. While we’re here: Barkley should be a significant addition in the passing game. Philly folks have remarked they’ve never had anyone quite like him, with the size and physicality to play between the tackles combined with the ability to be a problem as a receiver.
• The defense is better at spots that have been problematic in recent years. That starts at linebacker, where former New Orleans Saint Zack Baun has been a revelation and rookie legacy Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has flashed. Baun played more as an edge defender than he did off the ball in New Orleans, and bounced back and forth some last year, giving Philly evidence that he could see the run game and cover underneath with the instincts and athleticism necessary to play a traditional linebacker spot. And thus far that projection has worked out better than they expected. Meanwhile, Trotter has pushed for playing time behind Baun and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Devin White. Throw in Nakobe Dean and there’s real competition there.
• The other spot where I’d expect a jump is at cornerback. Almost right away, rookie Quinyon Mitchell showed he belonged after coming from mid-major Toledo, sticking with guys such as Brown and Smith in practice. He is sticky in coverage and competitive at the catch point, and has a genuine confidence that’s earned him respect from the team’s star receivers. The team also has enough depth now at corner to move James Bradberry over to safety (and it wouldn’t surprise me if Bradberry winds up on the trade block), something that was contemplated for a while.
• The Eagles’ strength for years has been at the lines of scrimmage, and that’s been displayed in 2024 with how they’ve been able to absorb the losses of team icons on each side this offseason—with Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retiring. On offense, as had been the plan, Cam Jurgens slid over to center, Landon Dickerson will be at one guard spot, and the team is looking at Mekhi Becton, Tyler Steen and rookie Trevor Keegan at the other guard spot (Becton has emerged as the lead dog, but has been a bit banged up). On the other side of the ball, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are the defensive tackles, with Cox gone, and both look ready to roll, leaving the questions there in the group’s depth, with Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo and Marlon Tuipulotu vying for snaps. At any rate, in both areas, the Eagles have options, which is a tribute to how they’ve prioritized and stocked those areas.