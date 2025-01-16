Eagles vs. Rams Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What's at Stake

SI

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Here's a look at what's at stake, how to watch the game, and what time it'll kick off:

What's at Stake in Eagles vs. Rams?

The winner of Eagles versus Rams will advance to the NFC championship game where they'll play the winner of Saturday night's Lions vs. Commanders game. Philadelphia won the NFC East at 14–3 this season and after a 22–10 win over the Packers last Sunday, are looking to get back to the NFC championship game for the second time in the last three seasons.

The Rams won the NFC's West division in 2024 and are coming off of an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings last Monday night. Led by head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford—among others—L.A. is playing for a spot in the NFC title game and a chance to win their second Super Bowl since 2021.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams Live

Sunday afternoon's game will be broadcast from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The game can be watched on NBC with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinworth on the call. Fans can also stream the game on the Peacock app and on NFL+.

What Time Does Eagles vs. Rams Kick Off?

The Eagles vs. Rams game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each U.S. time zone.

Time Zone

Start Time

Eastern

3:00 p.m.

Central

2:00 p.m.

Mountain

1:00 p.m.

Pacific

12:00 p.m.

