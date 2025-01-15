Lions vs. Commanders Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the first of two NFC divisional round matchups this weekend.
Here's a look at what's at stake in this one, how to watch the game, and when it'll kick off:
What's at Stake in Lions vs. Commanders?
The most obvious thing at stake in Saturday's matchup is the chance to advance to the NFC championship game. The Lions won both the NFC North division in 2024 and captured the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a 15-2 record—earning themselves a first-round bye. A win this weekend would mark their second consecutive trip to the NFC championship game.
The Commanders won the NFC East at 12-5 and are coming off a wild-card weekend victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—their first playoff win since 2005. Advancing to the NFC title game would allow quarterback Jayden Daniels a chance to become the first rookie signal-caller to ever play in a Super Bowl. Daniels is the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
As far as other stakes go, the Lions' offensive and defensive coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are among the top candidates to land a head coaching job in 2025. A loss on Saturday could mark each of their final games in Detroit.
How to Watch Lions vs. Commanders Live
Saturday night's game will be broadcast from Detroit's Ford Field. The game can be watched on FOX with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and color commentator Tom Brady on the call. Fans can also stream the game on the FOX app and on NFL+.
What Time Does Bills vs. Ravens Kick Off?
The Lions vs. Commanders game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each U.S. time zone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8:00 p.m.
Central
7:00 p.m.
Mountain
6:00 p.m.
Pacific
5:00 p.m.