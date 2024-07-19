Report: Eddie Jackson, Ravens Agree to One-Year Contract Before Training Camp
Longtime Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson will continue his NFL career in the AFC.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jackson, who spent the last seven years in Chicago since being selected by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson started 100 games for the Bears from 2017 to '23, logging 459 total tackles, 44 passes defensed, 15 interceptions and 14 tackles for loss. He was named to the All-Pro first team in his second season as well as two Pro Bowls in 2018 and '19.
In 2023, Jackson started 12 games for Chicago and registered 37 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. He surrendered three touchdowns and a 120.6 passer rating in coverage.
Jackson will provide the Ravens' secondary with depth behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr often deploys Hamilton all over the field—not just at safety—so Jackson's signing allows the Ravens to have plenty of flexibility once again with their defensive schemes.