Eli Manning Takes Funny Jab at Former Rival Tom Brady Over Fishing Photo
Tom Brady and Eli Manning are at battle again. This time it's off the gridiron, though, and out at sea.
Brady posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram Monday holding a fish, to which Manning took to X (formerly Twitter) to outdo his former foe.
Beef aside, retirement looks fun.
Brady then had a hilarious clap back, asking Manning if he "used a helmet to catch that one too?" In Super Bowl XLII, David Tyree's infamous "helmet catch" where he pinned the ball against his helmet to secure a 32-yard reception from Manning helped their New York Giants defeat Brady's Patriots 17-14.
The moment spoiled the Patriots' undefeated season, which would have been the first time a team finished unbeaten and untied since the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the first since the NFL adopted a 16-game regular season, which has now grown to 17 games.
Both of Manning's two Super Bowl victories came against Brady and his Patriots. He led the Giants to another title four seasons later in Super Bowl XLVI.
All this time later, Eli still likes to get the best of Tom. Or, at least likes to remind him about what happened when they met in the Super Bowl. And Brady can find the fun in it. Well, the best way to deal is often to laugh through the pain, right?