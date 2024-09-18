Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch Among 16 First-Time Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its nominees for the 2025 class on Wednesday.
The full list includes 167 players up for consideration for induction into the Hall; 16 of those players are receiving their first nomination. Among the biggest names are Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, and Marshawn Lynch, the two-time All-Pro running back who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.
You can check out the full list via the Hall of Fame website. Other notable names who are being nominated for the first time include Terrell Suggs, Vernon Davis, Adam Vinateri, Luke Keuchly, the late Demaryius Thomas, Joe Staley, and Marshall Yanda.
The class of 2025 promises to be a loaded one with all those illustruous names. As was the 2024 class, which included Dwight Freeney, Julius Peppers, and Andre Johnson, among others.
As noted in the Hall's release, the next step in the process will be narrowing down the nominee list to 50 candidates in mid-October. Later in the fall the list will be cut down to 25 semifinalists, then 15 finalists, before the class of 2025 (consisting of three, four, or five modern era players) is announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.