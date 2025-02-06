Eli Manning Tells Kelce Brothers Who Would've Won a Super Bowl Between He and Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning accomplished many NFL feats during their respective careers, but one thing they never got to do was play against each other in a Super Bowl. The only brothers to ever be Super Bowl opponents in league history are Jason and Travis Kelce.
While the Manning brothers appeared on New Heights this week, the Kelce brothers had to ask them, hypothetically, who would've won a Super Bowl title between them. They both won two Super Bowls in their careers.
The youngest brother quickly jumped in to answer the question because he knew his oldest brother wouldn't. He basically hinted that Peyton would've won based on their head-to-head record.
"I'll answer, he doesn't want to say it, he's too nice. I have not beat him in a real game," Eli said. "I'm 0-3 any time we've faced him in a real game. I don't know if it would have been fun to play you in a Super Bowl or not. I mean, obviously y'all did it."
Peyton responded by telling the Kelces how difficult it must've been for them and their family to compete against each other on football's biggest stage.
"I'm kinda glad that it didn't happen because I know that was tough on you two, tough on your family," Peyton said. "Eli and I played three times in the regular season, my parents were an absolute wreck and just in a regular season game. Now you take that to the Super Bowl, obviously the attention a quarterback's going to get in a Super Bowl win or lose, one had to win and one had to lose. I probably wouldn't wish that on my family, so I'm probably glad that it didn't happen."
It's too late now for there to ever be a "Manning Bowl" or another "Kelce Bowl" now that Jason has retired from the NFL.