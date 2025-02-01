Eric Bieniemy Returns to NFL After UCLA Stint, Takes Job With NFC North Team
After a year on UCLA's staff, veteran NFL assistant Eric Bieniemy appears to have returned to the professional ranks.
Bieniemy has agreed to become the Chicago Bears' next running backs coach under new coach Ben Johnson, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jonathan Jones of CBS.
Bieniemy's new gig would mark the first time in eight years he has worked as a running backs coach. He held that post from 2013 to '17 with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was promoted to be the team’s offensive coordinator.
In 2024, Bieniemy served as assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Bruins. UCLA finished 126th in scoring offense, and Bieniemy was fired on Dec. 5.
The former All-American Colorado running back found far more success as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to '22. Under his guidance, Kansas City won two Super Bowls, never finished lower than sixth in scoring or total offense, and watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes become a superstar.
Bieniemy—who last worked in the NFL as the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2023—will be tasked with turning around a Bears attack that finished last in the NFL in total offense in '24.