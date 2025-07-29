Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Dish on Offseason Trip With Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Going on vacation with NFL power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is what some people can only imagine in their wildest dreams.
But for Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, that dream became a reality earlier this offseason, as the two were pictured in Kelce's internet-breaking photo dump of his adventures away from the NFL.
Andrews and Thompson recently opened up about their offseason getaway with Kelce and Swift on their podcast, Calm Down, and explained why they kept quiet about it up until now.
"She's everything that I'd ever hoped and dreamed that she could've been and more," Andrews said. "When the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them, but also, just in general, see what she's all about.
"Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything—not because we don't like to share stuff with you, but it's important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life."
"We're so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that's why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything," Thompson added.
As longtime Swifties, Andrew and Thompson admitted they had quite the time with the Eras Tour pop star—and enjoyed Kelce's company, too.