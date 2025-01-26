ESPN’s Adam Schefter Ripped Over Tweet About Patrick Mahomes
The NFL world was not impressed.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the center of attention heading into Sunday's AFC championship game showdown with the Buffalo Bills not only because of his level of play and his chase for NFL history, but also because some of the calls he has gotten from refs in big playoff games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that next year the NFL replay rules will be expanded a bit to allow calls around quarterback slides to be looked at and possibly changed.
Schefter announced the news in a tweet that centered around Mahomes and the calls he has received:
Lots of people didn't love the way Schefter framed that tweet around Mahomes, given that the changes will be for all QBs.
