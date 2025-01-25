NFL Set to Expand Replay Rules to Include QB Hits Amid Patrick Mahomes Scrutiny
The NFL is set to make a major adjustment to their replay assist in 2025 amid scrutiny of their referees giving Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes too many calls.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL replay assist is set to expand heading into next season—and will incorporate plays that include the quarterback slide.
"The NFL's competition committee meets throughout the offseason before typically voting on rules changes at the league's annual meeting in late March..." Schefter wrote on Saturday on ESPN.com. "The competition committee will discuss expanding replay assist, and it is likely to include quarterback slides."
He continued: "The belief around the league is that there's no reason not to bring further objectivity and clarity to a play that any fan in the stadium or at home can see."
Schefter added on X (formerly Twitter) that the below play could be subject to review starting next season:
In last weekend's victory over the Houston Texans, Mahomes was the beneficiary of two questionable roughing penalties—and he admitted that he tried to force a third one with a flop:
“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” the QB said on Wednesday. “The ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag, I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”
The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday from Kansas City in the AFC championship game. Kick-off from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.
We'll see if the refs keep the yellow flags in their pockets this time around.