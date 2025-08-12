ESPN Adds Laura Rutledge to Lead ‘Monday Night Football’ Sideline Reporting Team
Laura Rutledge will join ESPN's main Monday Night Football crew to work alongside Lisa Salters as a sideline reporter for 20 games during the 2025 season, the network announced on Tuesday.
Rutledge will be a part of the network's lead NFL broadcasting team with Salters, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. ESPN also extended Salters, who is entering her 14th year as the network's NFL sideline reporter.
“Monday Night Football is the pinnacle and it’s always been a dream of mine,” Rutledge said in a statement. “I still get chills every time I hear the MNF music. Really excited to continue to work as hard as possible to earn this role.”
Despite this career addition, Rutledge will still host NFL Live on ESPN every day. On Mondays, she will now host the show live from the site of Monday Night Football each given week.