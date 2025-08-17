SI

ESPN Analyst Confuses Barry Sanders Jersey for Shedeur Sanders in Awkward On-Air Goof

Big oops.

Kristen Wong

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt mistook Druski's Barry Sanders jersey for a Shedeur Sanders jersey in an unfortunate on-air goof.
ESPN analyst Monica McNutt mistook Druski's Barry Sanders jersey for a Shedeur Sanders jersey in an unfortunate on-air goof. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @woodwardsports
In this story:

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt had a rough day at the office over the weekend when she made an unfortunate goof about Shedeur Sanders that has since gone viral.

Influencer and comedian Druski joined Saturday's episode of First Take wearing a blue jersey with the name "Sanders" and No. 20—which most NFL fans would immediately recognize as the jersey of Detroit Lions running back legend Barry Sanders. But McNutt seemed to zero in on the name only and assumed Druski was repping the Cleveland Browns rookie on the show.

"Alright so the jersey, let's get into it," McNutt said. "Obviously this ties to one Shedeur Sanders."

"No no no no no," Druski said, cutting her off. "This is the Barry Sanders."

"I'm sorry, I apologize, Barry Sanders," McNutt said. "But the tie, come on, the tie is to Sanders. Bear with me. ... Let's get into Shedeur because it's appropriate you're also a fan there, right?"

Check out that awkward moment below:

It's not a good look at all for McNutt, who tried to use her mistake to segue into discussing Shedeur Sanders's preseason performance. Stephen A. Smith sat by and watched the whole thing unfold, and appeared to have a bemused reaction to his ESPN co-worker's mistake.

It wasn't McNutt's finest moment, to say the least, and one she'll definitely want back.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL