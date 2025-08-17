ESPN Analyst Confuses Barry Sanders Jersey for Shedeur Sanders in Awkward On-Air Goof
ESPN analyst Monica McNutt had a rough day at the office over the weekend when she made an unfortunate goof about Shedeur Sanders that has since gone viral.
Influencer and comedian Druski joined Saturday's episode of First Take wearing a blue jersey with the name "Sanders" and No. 20—which most NFL fans would immediately recognize as the jersey of Detroit Lions running back legend Barry Sanders. But McNutt seemed to zero in on the name only and assumed Druski was repping the Cleveland Browns rookie on the show.
"Alright so the jersey, let's get into it," McNutt said. "Obviously this ties to one Shedeur Sanders."
"No no no no no," Druski said, cutting her off. "This is the Barry Sanders."
"I'm sorry, I apologize, Barry Sanders," McNutt said. "But the tie, come on, the tie is to Sanders. Bear with me. ... Let's get into Shedeur because it's appropriate you're also a fan there, right?"
Check out that awkward moment below:
It's not a good look at all for McNutt, who tried to use her mistake to segue into discussing Shedeur Sanders's preseason performance. Stephen A. Smith sat by and watched the whole thing unfold, and appeared to have a bemused reaction to his ESPN co-worker's mistake.
It wasn't McNutt's finest moment, to say the least, and one she'll definitely want back.