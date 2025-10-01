ESPN Analyst Explains Why Browns QB Change Is an Opportunity for Shedeur Sanders
The Browns are moving on from Joe Flacco to see what they have with one of the rookie quarterbacks they selected in April's NFL draft. It could also be an opportunity for the other one, even if there was no official rise up the team's depth chart.
Louis Riddick, speaking on Get Up on Wednesday, laid out the opportunity third-string QB Shedeur Sanders has with Dillon Gabriel getting the Week 5 start.
"They don't want to go back to Joe Flacco," Riddick said. "You don't take him out because you want to go back to him at some point in time. "If you're Shedeur Sanders right now, whatever you're doing, I'm taking it up a whole other level, because Dillon [Gabriel] is not promised to stay in there."
It's good, if somewhat obvious advice. If Sanders wants to be a starting quarterback he should gun hard for the job every day in practice. Riddick painted the Browns' situation right now as being an open tryout for the position. And the results of that are going to take some time to analyze. If anything is clear right now it's that it seems like we're closer to the beginning of this competition than the end.