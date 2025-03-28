ESPN, Disney+ to Release Six-Part Docuseries on Chiefs' 2024 Season
Over the last decade, the Kansas City Chiefs have morphed from an anodyne NFL squad into one of the most recognizable sports teams in the world.
Therefore, it seems only right that they would get the docuseries treatment.
ESPN and Disney+ will release a six-part docuseries covering the Chiefs' 2024 season, the former network announced Friday afternoon. The series, a co-production between a slew of companies including NFL Films and quarterback Patrick Mahomes's 2PM Productions, will air at some point in 2025.
"This series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team," ESPN content chief Burke Magnus said in a network release. "From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of (coach) Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon."
Kansas City—a team that once had just one Super Bowl win in 1969 to its name—has won three of the last six NFL championships, and has watched Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce attain a rare sports-transcending celebrity.
However, the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX 40–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. The juxtaposition between Kansas City's happy '24 existence and its dud of a final act will make for intriguing television.