Recreated ESPN Mag Cover Featuring Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson Absolutely Rules

An homage to two of the greatest athletes in Minnesota sports history.

Liam McKeone

Justin Jefferson and Anthony Edwards
Justin Jefferson and Anthony Edwards / ESPN X Account
For months ESPN has been teasing a recreation of an epic ESPN The Magazine photo. On Tuesday, it finally arrived.

In homage to the iconic Kevin Garnett-Randy Moss cover photo from 2000, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Vikings All-World wideout Justin Jefferson were captured in the same way by ESPN. It is absolutely awesome.

What a cool moment for Minnesota sports fans.

It is also genuinely interesting how similar the two pairs are. Garnett was 24 years old when his picture was taken; Edwards is 23. Moss was 23 and Jefferson is 25. Both duos were clearly in the early arc of their careers where the sky was the limit. And not much has changed in regards to the general success of each franchise. Despite the greatness of Moss and Garnett, Edwards and Jefferson are still being hailed as modern saviors for organizations that have struggled to win.

Very neat parallels. Perhaps Edwards and Moss can do what those who came before them could not and bring a title to the Twin Cities.

