The ‘ManningCast’ Schedule Is a Reminder of Peyton’s Power
1. If you are on the internet at all on Tuesday, you are going to repeatedly see the 10-minute musical featuring Peyton and Eli Manning that promotes the upcoming season of the ManningCast, and for good reason.
It’s very well done. It’s Peyton and Eli singing. It features a billion cameos.
Among them: Scott Van Pelt, Robin Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez, Mina Kimes, Adam Schefter, Roger Goodell, Jason Kelce, LL Cool J, Andy Reid, Pete Davidson, John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Brian Daboll, Chad Johnson, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew, Snoop, the Backstreet Boys, Ray Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Bublé, Justin Tucker, Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr and Bill Belichick.
But here’s what fascinates me the most about the ManningCast: Peyton has so much power that the show will still only air for 10 out of the 17 regular season weeks. You know ESPN would LOVE to have the show for 17 weeks, but Peyton doesn’t want to work full-time and that just makes me respect him even more.
If you’re talent on a network, you have to be in a certain, rare stratosphere to work a part-time schedule when you have a high-profile gig. This is Howard Stern territory, who only works Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for SiriusXM.
I have no idea if ESPN has approached Peyton and Eli about doing all 17 weeks. And I’m sure it’s in Peyton and Eli’s contract that they are only obligated to do 10 weeks during the regular season. But I’m sure ESPN would do anything to have Peyton and Eli full time.
But the part-time schedule has its benefits. It makes the ManningCast feel like a special event. It also keeps it fresh and prevents it from feeling stale.
The show gets a boost this season with Belichick becoming a weekly guest each week in the first quarter of every game.
The addition of Belichick and the 10-minute musical shows that despite being a part-time show, it’s clear that Peyton and Eli put everything they have into the broadcast.
3. Quick prediction for those of you who have DirecTV: The carriage dispute between DirectTV and the Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, will be settled on Monday right before the Jets-Niners Week 1 Monday Night Football game.
4. The single-greatest segment on all of sports TV is back! And as always, I will post the segment in Traina Thoughts every week. Here are SVP, Stanford Steve and Bad Beats.
5. Ian Eagle likes pens. A LOT.
6. Caitlin Clark: responsible for record-setting WNBA ratings, a massive increase in WNBA ticket sales and the end of a friendship. According to Nancy Lieberman, Sheryl Swoopes has cut her off after a phone conversation about Clark.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We will get ready for the start of the NFL season (technically Thursday, but really Sunday) by featuring must-see football videos in this space each day this week.
We kick things off with my all-time favorite NFL head coach, Bill Parcells, who would go viral every single day if he were still in the game.
