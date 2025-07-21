ESPN NFL Analyst Has a Shocking Prediction for 2025 MVP
Of all the names that come to mind when thinking about the potential MVP at the end of the upcoming NFL season, Jordan Love's is pretty far down the list. Even the biggest fan of the Green Bay Packers quarterback would have to admit that, to this point, he hasn't been on the same plane as, say, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. Mileage may vary in how many other quarterbacks or other offensive stars sit above him, though most gambling markets have Love as somewhere near the 10th-most likely player to capture the sport's loftiest individual prize.
But Mike Tannenabum is a believer. The ESPN analyst went on Get Up Monday morning and put a bold prediction on record.
"I love Love," he said. "Jordan Love will win the MVP. You take away three or four throws from last year, he was right there."
Tannenbaum added that he likes the addition of Matthew Golden as a playmaker at wide receiver and he expects the Packers to be explosive offensively.
It's unclear what three or four throws from last year are in question here. Love was not among the 11 players who received votes as Allen edged out Jackson for the honors.
But hey, it's great to be optimistic about something. Love is immensely talented and if the Packers can retake control of the NFC North, it'll be because he's excelling. Still tough to imagine him playing so well he surpasses every other perennial contender.