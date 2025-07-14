ESPN NFL Analyst Says Jalen Hurts Being Disrespected in New QB Poll
It's mid-July and the content reflects that as ESPN on Monday unveiled a top-10 quarterback list based on a survey of league executives, coaches and scouts. As always with these types of things there was ample opportunity to discuss who is overrated, underrated or properly rated. There's no surprise at the top as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson claim the top four spots. Jayden Daniels, based off of one year, is an eyebrow-raiser at No. 5.
But perhaps the most surprising result of them all is Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, coming in at No. 9.
On First Take, Damien Woody explained why the thought was disrespectful.
"Super Bowl MVP at No. 9 and you've got Justin Herbert at 7," Woody said. "I've always said about Justin Herbert, if you build a quarterback in a lab it would be Justin Herbert. He's that type of guy. He has everything that you want. He has the size, the arm, movement, skills. He has all of that. But what Jalen Hurts has is moments. When you need plays to be made, Jalen Hurts makes those plays."
Woody also added that Hurts has already outplayed Mahomes in two Super Bowls during his young career.
"It's disrespectful having Jalen Hurts at No. 9," he said.
And you know what? Maybe. But this is what happens when you ask a bunch of people their opinions, assign a value to those opinions and add up the totals.
If there's a silver lining for Hurts it's that he was only an honorable mention last year and that didn't prevent him from capturing the sport's highest prize.