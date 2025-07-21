SI

ESPN Releases Teaser for Docuseries Tracking Chiefs’ Failed Quest of Threepeat

You'll soon be able to watch NFL history slip away from Patrick Mahomes & Co. in a six-part series.

Mike Kadlick

Mahomes puts his head down during the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In what feels like a world of endless sports documentaries, the NFL's darling Kansas City Chiefs are now getting their own.

According to a teaser released on Monday afternoon, a six-part series titled "The Kingdom" is set to air on ESPN this summer. The production will document the team's quest for a Super Bowl three-peat this past season—as well as "the legacy of the franchise, and the unforgettable characters who built its modern-day football dynasty."

While (spoiler alert) Kansas City lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, the trailer shows some pretty cool behind-the-scenes moments from this past season—including interviews with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, exclusive post-game locker room footage, and head coach Andy Reid getting choked up about the "emotional" game of football.

Check out the full teaser here:

The series will begin streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. The first two episodes will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. EST that evening.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

