ESPN Releases Teaser for Docuseries Tracking Chiefs’ Failed Quest of Threepeat
In what feels like a world of endless sports documentaries, the NFL's darling Kansas City Chiefs are now getting their own.
According to a teaser released on Monday afternoon, a six-part series titled "The Kingdom" is set to air on ESPN this summer. The production will document the team's quest for a Super Bowl three-peat this past season—as well as "the legacy of the franchise, and the unforgettable characters who built its modern-day football dynasty."
While (spoiler alert) Kansas City lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, the trailer shows some pretty cool behind-the-scenes moments from this past season—including interviews with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, exclusive post-game locker room footage, and head coach Andy Reid getting choked up about the "emotional" game of football.
Check out the full teaser here:
The series will begin streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. The first two episodes will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. EST that evening.