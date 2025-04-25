ESPN Ripped for Weird Camera Move on Shedeur Sanders During NFL Draft
File an emerald green couch into the archive of all-time cringe NFL draft photos.
During Thursday night's 2025 NFL draft, ESPN frequently panned to a room in Deion Sanders's house with an empty couch that had quarterback Shedeur Sanders's name on it, as well as pillows embroidered with the word, "Legendary." Neither Sanders ever made an appearance. Instead they remained in the main room of their draft watch party in Texas, which was shown during coverage even more often.
Sanders entered Thursday as one of the most controversial quarterback prospects widely projected to get taken off the board either in the first or second round. As Day 1 of the draft ticked away, it became increasingly clear that Sanders wasn't going to go in the first. His most promising moment came when the Giants traded up to pick No. 25 to presumably select a quarterback... but that quarterback was Jaxson Dart.
It seems Sanders will have to wait a little longer to hear his name picked, and it didn't help that ESPN kept on panning to the sad, empty couch early in the draft.
Fans had lots of jokes about it: