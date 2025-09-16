ESPN’s Shot of Tom Brady Working With Raiders’ Coaches During MNF Game Was So Wild
Tom Brady is taking his role as Las Vegas Raiders minority owner seriously.
On Monday night, as the Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Chargers, Brady was situated in the team's coaches' booth with a headset on. The NFL world was a bit stunned by that development.
Brady seems to be seriously involved with the team, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly claims he meets with the seven-time Super Bowl champion several times a week. Meanwhile, he's meeting with coaches of other teams in his role as a broadcaster for Fox.
That potential conflict of interest didn't go unnoticed by those watching the game.
Another aspect worth taking note of:
Brady becoming a part of Las Vegas' ownership group always presented issues once he took the job as Fox's top NFL color analyst, but it feels especially notable given Brady’s access as a commentator was limited last year due to his ownership stake in the Raiders—but that rule was changed heading into the 2025 season.
There will be blowback against him being so involved in Raiders games when he's allowed such deep access to other teams.
We'll see if the NFL has any response to it this week.