ESPN Updated Their Fantasy Football App and Players Are Livid

The Worldwide Leader made some software changes ahead of the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick

ESPN updated their fantasy football app ahead of the 2025 season.
ESPN updated their fantasy football app ahead of the 2025 season. / Photo via ESPN.

With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, fantasy football is also back—meaning drafts are already kicking off across the country ahead of Week 1.

As team managers prepare their boards and identify must-draft players, busts, and sleepers, they're also taking the time to reinstall their fantasy app for quick and easy access to their teams throughout the grueling season. Some, unfortunately, were hit with a rude awakening this week as ESPN apparently took it upon themselves to make sweeping changes to their software.

Changes include a refreshed logo, wacky font sizes, updated player pages, and a new trending players bar, all of which have naturally upset managers far and wide. Take a look at some of the pointed reactions to the overhaul across social media:

For what it's worth, some of the good differences include the ability to easily change your team's photo and an updated practice setting to help you ace your draft.

