Evan Engram Appears to Throw Shade at Jaguars After Joining Broncos
It doesn't seem like Evan Engram is missing his time with the Jaguars.
After five seasons with the Giants and three with the Jaguars, the veteran tight end signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal this past March, and couldn't help but gush about the culture of his new team while speaking to reporters at training camp.
“That's probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now," Engram said Friday. "The way that this team connects, the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other, the way that we've bonded, the standard that we have for ourselves, the camaraderie we have, the laughs that we have. It's an incredible locker room, a lot of great leaders. I tell all my family, It’s hard to be the first one in the building, I'm used to being the first one in Jacksonville. I was always the first one, it was really easy, and here it's kind of tough. A lot of the guys doing it at the highest level. It's just a contagious environment."
Whether an intentional jab at the Jaguars or not, Engram pretty much indicated that not many players from the team were going the extra mile to get to the building early and put in additional work. In Denver, a team fresh off their first postseason appearance since in nearly a decade, he's found a more motivated group than he experienced in Jacksonville.
In fairness, the Jaguars clearly weren't fully satisfied with their culture during Engram's time with the team either. That played a significant part in why they fired general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, and are hoping that their new regime led by Tony Boselli, James Gladstone and Liam Coen will re-energize the franchise.