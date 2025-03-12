Jaguars Standout TE Evan Engram to Sign With Broncos on Two-Year Deal
A week after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut standout tight end Evan Engram following three seasons, the Denver Broncos signed him to a two-year deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The deal is worth $23 million with $16.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.
Engram visited both the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers this past week and chose to sign with Denver. A new star tight end has entered the AFC West.
In his first two seasons with the Jaguars, Engram totaled 766 receiving yards in 2022 and set career highs in '23 with 114 catches and 963 yards, adding four touchdowns. He was limited to nine games in 2024 due to a labrum injury and was officially ruled out for the year in December.
The Broncos have struggled with the position in recent seasons, with their top tight end last year being Adam Trautman, who finished with 13 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Engram should be able to fill the gap Denver's been desperately trying to fill.